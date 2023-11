The public is going absolutely crazy for "Tiger 3". Fans are over the moon with excitement, and it's no wonder ...

The public is going absolutely crazy for "Tiger 3". Fans are over the moon with excitement, and it's no wonder why. Emraan Hashmi's negative role in the movie has won hearts all around. He's truly nailed it and guess what? Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance that is just mind-blowing. It's like a cherry on top of an already amazing cake. But let's not forget the power-packed duo of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. They are in full action avatar, and their chemistry on screen is simply wow. Packed with high-octane action sequences, thrilling twists, and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, this film is set to take the box office by storm. Their stunts and action sequences will leave you on the edge of your seat, craving for more. It's a treat for all the action movie lovers out there. Watch the video to know more.