At the Tiger 3 fan meet-up, Emraan Hashmi, Katrina Kaif, and Salman Khan came to greet their fans and it was a huge success. The evening was filled with fun and dance, creating an electric atmosphere. But here's the highlight: Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi had a hilarious kissing scene that left everyone in stitches. It was all in good fun and meant to entertain the audience. Salman Khan playfully tried to kiss Emraan Hashmi, and the unexpected moment had everyone laughing and going crazy with excitement. Even Katrina Kaif couldn't help but join in the laughter. The fan meet-up was a fantastic opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite stars. The energy in the room was absolutely electric as fans cheered, danced, and enjoyed every moment of the event. It was a night filled with unforgettable memories and pure entertainment. Overall, the Tiger 3 fan meet-up was a roaring success, leaving fans with smiles on their faces and memories to cherish. It's moments like these that make being a fan so special.