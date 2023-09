Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are back with a bang in Tiger 3. The first look poster has been released, and it showcases their action-packed avatars.

Tiger 3 is the highly anticipated third installment of the successful action-packed franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Building on the success of its predecessors, Tiger Zinda Hai and Ek Tha Tiger, this film promises to deliver an exhilarating experience for fans.In "Tiger Zinda Hai," Salman Khan's character, Tiger, a fearless and skilled RAW agent, embarks on a mission to rescue Indian and Pakistani nurses held hostage by a terrorist organization. The film received critical acclaim for its intense action sequences, gripping storyline, and the sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Ek Tha Tiger introduced us to the intriguing world of Tiger, where he falls in love with Zoya, played by Katrina Kaif, who is an ISI agent. The film was praised for its stylish action sequences, exotic locations, and the powerful performances of the lead actors. With Tiger 3, fans can expect a continuation of the high-octane action, thrilling plot twists, and the electrifying chemistry between Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The film is set to take the franchise to new heights, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats. As we eagerly await the release of Tiger 3 this Diwali, we can anticipate another blockbuster that will captivate us with its gripping narrative, breathtaking action, and the undeniable charm of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.