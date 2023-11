Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite for the highly anticipated spy-thriller, Tiger ...

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience as Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunite for the highly anticipated spy-thriller, Tiger 3. Packed with high-octane action sequences, thrilling twists, and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, this film is set to take the box office by storm. The advance booking numbers are off the charts, indicating the massive anticipation among fans. With a gripping storyline and the powerhouse performances of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, Tiger 3 promises to be an edge-of-your-seat ride that will leave you wanting more. Brace yourself for a blockbuster that will keep you hooked from start to finish. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 advance booking has started and the film has reportedly earned crores in India on the first day itself. The film will also star Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo as Pathaan. Recently, it was also reported that Hrithik Roshan will also join them in Tiger 3 as Kabir. So, it will be Tiger X Pathaan X Kabir in Tiger 3. Watch the video to know more.