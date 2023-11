Salman Khan's fans have taken their love and support to a whole new level by dressing up as tigers outside ...

Salman Khan's fans have taken their love and support to a whole new level by dressing up as tigers outside the theaters. It's like a sea of fierce and enthusiastic fans, all channeling their inner "Tiger" spirit. The atmosphere outside the theaters is electric, with fans roaring with excitement and showcasing their dedication to their beloved superstar. Katrina Kaif, who stars alongside Salman Khan in Tiger 3, must be overwhelmed by the love and support pouring in from these amazing fans. Their commitment and enthusiasm are a testament to the impact that Salman Khan's Tiger franchise has had on their lives. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger-3 hit theatres on the occasion of Diwali on November 12. Fans were elated after watching the film and appreciated the actors. Some fans dressed up as Salman Khan’s titular character in the movie theatre.