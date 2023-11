Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif's movie Tiger 3 has been released on the big screen and the ...

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif's movie Tiger 3 has been released on the big screen and the movie is getting immense love from the people. Recently, Salman Khan has talked about the success of the film in a special interview. He has thanked the fans for this love. Not only this, he also said that he felt that people's interest in movies might be less during World Cup 2023 and Diwai. The actor has also expressed his reaction regarding bursting of firecrackers inside the hall. Not only this, he has urged people to donate milk to poor children instead of putting milk on the posters. Katrina Kaif was also included in the interview with Bhaijaan. For more information please watch the video.