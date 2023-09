Tiger 3 Teaser has dropped today. Fans of Salman Khan and neutrals have declared it as a blockbuster. Watch the video to know about some unknown facts about the film.

Get ready to be blown away by these mind-boggling unknown facts about the highly anticipated movie "Tiger 3," starring the one and only Salman Khan. In this action-packed extravaganza, Salman Khan reprises his role as the fearless and charismatic Tiger. With adrenaline-pumping stunts, jaw-dropping visuals, and a gripping storyline, "Tiger 3" is set to take the audience on an unforgettable thrill ride. Tiger 3 is a film made on a giant canvas. We will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif fighting terrorists across five to six different countries. The movie has been shot in New Delhi, Turkey, Russia, UAE and other places. When it comes to making a slick spy film, YRF is a maestro. They have proved themselves with films like the Tiger franchise, WAR and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is supposed to be a tale where Tiger/Avinash Singh Rathore fights old enemies of Zoya. Moreover, fans are super kicked for the cameo by Pathaan. Brace yourself for surprising plot twists, intense action sequences, and a star-studded cast that will leave you on the edge of your seat.