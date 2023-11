The name of Khan of Bollywood i.e. Salman Khan is one of the big stars of Bollywood. Recently, a video ...

The name of Khan of Bollywood i.e. Salman Khan is one of the big stars of Bollywood. Recently, a video of the actor during the promotion of Tiger 3 is going viral. In the video, Bhaijaan is seen wearing torn shoes. In such a situation, people are surprised to know why the owner of crores has recognized the torn shoes. Well, this is not the first time that the story of Salman Khan's shoes has grabbed the limelight. Even before this, during a movie interview, Palak Tiwari and Jassi Gill had narrated the story of the actor's torn shoes. For more information please watch the video.