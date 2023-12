Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi has been making waves with his impeccable style, turning heads wherever he goes. Recently, he ...

Tiger 3 star Emraan Hashmi has been making waves with his impeccable style, turning heads wherever he goes. Recently, he caught everyone's attention with his latest look, and netizens couldn't help but shower him with compliments, calling him 'attractive' and praising his fashion sense. Netizens took to social media to express their admiration for Emraan's style, praising his fashion choices and declaring him as 'attractive.' Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist in Tiger 3, initially felt sceptical about playing a villain in the film. The actor also opened up about his experience of working with Salman Khan. In an interview with a leading news portal, Emraan shared that he was invited to meet with director Maneesh Sharma. His ability to effortlessly carry off any outfit with grace and confidence has certainly made him a fashion icon to watch out for. With his impeccable style and undeniable charm, Emraan Hashmi continues to captivate hearts and leave a lasting impression wherever he goes.