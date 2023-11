Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif spills the beans on her thrilling experience shooting the towel sequence, watch the video to know more.

In the highly anticipated movie 'Tiger 3', Bollywood superstar Katrina Kaif has recently opened up about her exhilarating experience shooting the towel sequence. Known for her stunning performances and incredible dedication, Katrina has left fans buzzing with excitement with her latest revelation. During an exclusive interview, Katrina spilled the beans on the intense preparation and adrenaline rush she felt while filming the towel sequence. She shared that it was one of the most challenging yet thrilling scenes she has ever done in her career. The sequence required her to showcase her physical strength, agility, and flexibility, pushing her boundaries as an actress. Watch the video to know more.