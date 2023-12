Tiger 3 star Salman Khan recently attended the wedding reception of the talented choreographer Mudassar Khan, who has worked on ...

Tiger 3 star Salman Khan recently attended the wedding reception of the talented choreographer Mudassar Khan, who has worked on the Dabangg series. Looking dapper in black, Salman Khan exuded his trademark charm and style at the event. Sporting a black ensemble, he looked absolutely handsome. Salman Khan is known for his larger-than-life presence on the silver screen, and his appearance at Mudassar Khan's wedding reception was no exception. With his charismatic smile and confident demeanor, he stole the show and turned heads as always. It's always exciting to see our favorite Bollywood stars attending special events and celebrating alongside their industry colleagues. Salman Khan's presence at Mudassar Khan's wedding reception surely added a touch of glamour and star power to the celebrations. Mudassar Khan, who has worked with Salman Khan in films like 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard' and 'Ready' among others, got married to his girlfriend Riya Kishanchandani. The choreographer's wedding celebrations turned double after, Salman Khan graced the reception. A video of the Tiger 3 actor hugging him at the wedding festivity has gone viral on social media. For the function, the actor opted for a black shirt and a pair of denims.