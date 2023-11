Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and a bunch of other Bollywood stars showed up in full style ...

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and a bunch of other Bollywood stars showed up in full style at Arpita Khan's Diwali party. It was a star-studded affair that had everyone talking. The party was held at a lavish venue, decked out with stunning decorations and twinkling lights, creating the perfect festive atmosphere. The party was a perfect blend of glamour and celebration. Guests were seen mingling, dancing, and enjoying the festive spirit. Mouthwatering delicacies and delectable sweets were served, adding to the joyous ambiance. The paparazzi were in full force, capturing every moment of the star-studded event. Social media was abuzz with pictures and videos of the celebrities, showcasing their stunning outfits and capturing the fun-filled moments. Arpita Khan's Diwali party was definitely the place to be, where Bollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate the festival of lights in true style. It's always exciting to see our favorite celebrities enjoying themselves and spreading the festive cheer.