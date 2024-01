Salman Khan, the superstar himself, was recently spotted at the airport, The security measures taken for Salman Khan's arrival were ...

Salman Khan, the superstar himself, was recently spotted at the airport, The security measures taken for Salman Khan's arrival were nothing short of extraordinary. Extra tight security was in place, ensuring that the superstar's journey remained safe and secure. With a team of dedicated professionals surrounding him, Salman Khan made his way through the airport, creating quite a buzz among fans and media alike. The paparazzi, always on the lookout for exclusive shots, were eager to capture every moment of this star-studded event. Flashbulbs popped, cameras clicked, and the atmosphere was electric as Salman Khan made his way through the airport terminal. It's no surprise that Salman Khan's airport appearances always garner attention. His larger-than-life persona and immense popularity make him a true icon of the industry.. Watch the video to know more.