In the upcoming Diwali special episode of Bigg Boss 17, actress Katrina Kaif will be seen adding a scoop full of glitter in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan.Katrina along with the show’s host Salman will be seen promoting their upcoming actioner ‘Tiger 3'. Get ready for an electrifying extravaganza on Bigg Boss 17 as Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif take the stage by storm. With their unmatched charisma and incredible talent, this dynamic duo is set to deliver a performance that will leave you breathless. Salman Khan, the ultimate entertainer, known for his magnetic presence and killer dance moves, will captivate the audience with his signature style. And joining him is the stunning Katrina Kaif, a powerhouse performer known for her grace and mesmerizing beauty. Together, they will create magic on the Bigg Boss stage.