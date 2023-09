Salman Khan fans are going gaga over the Tiger 3 teaser on Twitter, praising his amazing performance and action-packed avatar.

The much-awaited Tiger 3 teaser has taken social media by storm, especially on Twitter, where Salman Khan's ardent fans are expressing their excitement and showering love on the superstar. The teaser showcases Salman Khan in an action-packed avatar, delivering high-octane stunts and intense sequences that have left fans in awe. His fans have been quick to call it dhamakedaar and are eagerly anticipating the full film. The teaser has ignited a frenzy of discussions and conversations, with fans praising Salman Khan's charisma, energy, and on-screen presence. They are thrilled to see him reprise his role as Tiger, a character that has become synonymous with his action hero image. The social media platforms are flooded with tweets and comments, expressing admiration for the teaser's gripping visuals, adrenaline-pumping music, and the promise of an epic action-packed storyline. The Twitter verse is abuzz with hashtags and trending topics related to Tiger 3, as fans eagerly share their favorite moments from the teaser and speculate about the film's plot.