Tiger Shroff and Neha Dhupia had a truly heartwarming moment at an event. Not only did Tiger greet Neha with a warm hug, but they also struck a pose for the paparazzi, creating a picture-perfect moment. The paparazzi were surely delighted to capture this special interaction between the two stars. Tiger's warm hug and the genuine smiles on their faces showcased their camaraderie and friendship. It's always wonderful to see such genuine moments of connection in the entertainment industry. The photos from the event must have turned out amazing, with Tiger and Neha exuding warmth and happiness. It's moments like these that remind us of the bonds that form between celebrities and how they support and celebrate each other. Watch the video to know more.