Tiger Shroff's latest street style look is a white vest paired with cargo pants. The outfit is both stylish and practical, with the vest showing off Tiger's muscular build and the cargo pants providing plenty of pockets for storage.

The white vest has a casual, summery vibe that's perfect for a day out on the town, while the cargo pants add a touch of ruggedness to the look. Overall, Tiger's street style game is on point with this effortlessly cool outfit.Tiger Shroff's body is a force to be reckoned with, with his chiseled abs, toned muscles, and impressive physique driving fans wild. His dedication to fitness is evident in every aspect of his body, from his sculpted arms and legs to his washboard abs and broad shoulders. Fans can't get enough of his rugged good looks and undeniable sex appeal, with his impressive physique earning him legions of adoring followers. Whether he's performing jaw-dropping stunts on screen or simply showing off his impressive body, Tiger's physique is a major draw for fans, who can't help but be captivated by his incredible physique.