Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted showcasing their football skills in a fun-filled match at Juhu. Watch the video to know more.

Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Ahan Shetty, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Jim Sarbh, Awez Darbar, Bunty Walia, and many other Bollywood celebrities were recently seen at a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai. The stars gathered for a friendly match, showcasing their love for the sport and their camaraderie off-screen. The atmosphere was filled with excitement as fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their favorite actors in action.Tiger Shroff, known for his incredible dance moves and action sequences, displayed his agility and skills on the field. Kartik Aaryan, with his charming persona, added his own flair to the game. Ahan Shetty, making his mark in the industry, showed off his athletic abilities alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, who comes from a lineage of actors.Jim Sarbh, Awez Darbar, and Bunty Walia also joined in the fun, adding their unique styles to the match. The football ground echoed with cheers and applause as these talented stars played their hearts out.