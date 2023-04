Yash Raj Films is planning to bring together Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for the film "Tiger vs Pathaan" and may cast Jason Momoa. Shooting starts in January 2024. Watch Entertainment Videos

Tiger vs Pathaan: Yash Raj Films is all set to bring together two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, for their upcoming film Tiger vs Pathaan. The idea for the movie came after the massive success of Pathaan, which starred Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham. Fans were thrilled to see Shah Rukh and Salman together in Pathaan, and this gave Aditya Chopra the confidence to plan this crossover. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, and shooting is set to begin in January next year. Now, rumors are swirling that Yash Raj Films is in talks to cast Jason Momoa in the film, which would undoubtedly up the film's scale. It remains to be seen how fans will react to seeing a Hollywood superstar like Momoa being defeated by the Bollywood superstars, but it's sure to be a visual treat nonetheless. While the lead cast of the film is confirmed to be Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, the rest of the cast, including the main antagonist and the female leads, is still being considered and will depend on how the script shapes up.