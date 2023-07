Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has worn more than one saree in the love story of the movie Rocky and Rani. Alia looks amazing not only in western but also in traditional. Watch video to know more about it.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. The actress is promoting the movie by going to different cities and every time her fashion is making headlines. The actress is promoting the movie in saree. Not only this, even in the trailer, Alia is seen wearing saree at many places. Although the actress looks amazing in every dress, but in this video we are going to show you some of her amazing saree looks. Let us tell you that Karan Johar's movie Rocky and Rani's love story will be released in theaters on Friday. Karan Johar is making a comeback with this movie after seven years. Must watch the video for more information.