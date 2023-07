Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is not only known for his energetic and power packed performance in his movies, but also his quirky sense of dressing has started a phenomenon across the nation.

Starting his career with films like Band Baaja Baaraat to career-defining films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and the iconic Gully Boy, Ranveer surely has come a long way in Bollywood.From playing a demure college-going boy in Gully Boy to the wild and crazy Khilji in Padmaavat, Singh is also known for his quirky and experimental style. He always manages to take his love for dramatic dressing a notch higher.