Sridevi and Rajinikanth form an extraordinary bond that goes beyond the confines of their professional relationship. They share a profound camaraderie and mutual support, often standing by each other during challenging times.

Sridevi and Rajinikanth are the iconic actors of the Indian film industry and shared a great rapport on and off the screen. They worked together in several successful films and were admired for their incredible talent and charisma.Rajinikanth mentioned to Sridevi that he was feeling unwell and had been advised by his doctors to take it easy and rest.She decided to keep a fast for his well-being and success. This gesture was her way of expressing her heartfelt concern and wishing him good health and prosperity. Sridevi embarked on a day-long fast, devoting her thoughts and prayers to Rajinikanth's speedy recovery. Word of her fast soon reached Rajinikanth, and he was deeply touched by her thoughtfulness and caring nature. He felt incredibly blessed to have such a caring co-star and friend. Although he tried to dissuade her from fasting, he knew that Sridevi's affectionate gesture came from the purest of intentions.

As the day progressed, Rajinikanth's health improved, and he returned to the film set, amazed by Sridevi's selflessness and kindness. He thanked her for her loving gesture and assured her that he was feeling much better. From that day on, Sridevi and Rajinikanth's bond grew even stronger, and they remained close friends for the rest of their lives. Their on-screen chemistry became legendary, and fans adored their performances together.