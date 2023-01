Tina Datta has been evicted from Bigg Boss 16 after receiving the least number of votes from the audience. The competition becomes more intense as the remaining contestants fight for the ultimate prize of being crowned the Bigg Boss champion. Watch entertainment videos.

Tina Datta's Bigg Boss 16 adventure ends: Tina Datta's Bigg Boss journey has come to an end as she becomes the latest contestant to be evicted from the reality show. Despite building friendships with fellow contestants Abdu Rozik and Shalin Bhanot, Tina received the least number of votes from the audience and had to say goodbye to the Bigg Boss house. The actress, best known for her role in the popular TV show Uttaran, shared her thoughts on her eviction saying, "I had my doubts about joining Bigg Boss, but I'm glad I did it. The experience was challenging, but I'm happy to be reunited with my loved ones now." As the competition heats up, fans are eager to see who will come out on top and be crowned the ultimate Bigg Boss champion.