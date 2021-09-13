TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Break Silence on Their 'Dating Rumors' : Slams Netizens For Creating Cooked-Up Stories

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat opens up on their dating rumors. They slammed media and the public for cooking up stories. Watch video to know more.

Tarak Mehta Ka Ultaa Chashma : TMKOC actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have finally broken their silence on the rumors claiming they are dating each other. The news broke the internet a couple of days ago leaving netizens in awestruck. The actress penned down two notes, one for public and the other one for the media wherein she slammed the trollers and media for being so insensitive towards the false news. She wrote, "To the general public, I had better expectations from you". Raj also responded to the matter saying that "He wanted people to stop cooking up stories". Watch this video to know more of what the actors said and how they reacted.