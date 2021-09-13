videos

Watch Next

Videos

Watch Out : Bahubali Actor Rana Daggubati Spotted At Airport, Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Also Snapped

Videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Love Story: Raj Anadkat, Jethalal's On Screen Son Dating Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta In Real?

Videos

Nikki Tamboli And Arjun Kanungo Play A Super Fun Game 'Question Question' : Exclusive

Videos

Shocking ! Shilpa Shetty Plans To Separate From Her Husband Raj Kundra? Details Inside

TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Break Silence on Their 'Dating Rumors' : Slams Netizens For Creating Cooked-Up Stories

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat opens up on their dating rumors. They slammed media and the public for cooking up stories. Watch video to know more.

Hitesh Malik   |    September 13, 2021 7:45 PM IST

Tarak Mehta Ka Ultaa Chashma : TMKOC actors Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat have finally broken their silence on the rumors claiming they are dating each other. The news broke the internet a couple of days ago leaving netizens in awestruck. The actress penned down two notes, one for public and the other one for the media wherein she slammed the trollers and media for being so insensitive towards the false news. She wrote, "To the general public, I had better expectations from you". Raj also responded to the matter saying that "He wanted people to stop cooking up stories". Watch this video to know more of what the actors said and how they reacted.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all