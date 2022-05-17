Lead actor of the popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shailesh Lodha quits the show, Dheeraj Dhoopar from Kundali Bhagya Calls it a quit too. Watch the video now.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:The main leads of 2 popular TV shows quit the show, Taarak Mehta's Ooltah Chashmah, and Kundali Bhagya's lead actors are leaving the show? What is the whole thing? Television's well-known face and Kundali Bhagya's fame Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan is reportedly going to say goodbye to the show. Let us tell you that Karan, was seen entertaining people with Ekta Kapoor's show Kundali Bhagya for the past 5 years, and his pairing with Preeta aka Shraddha Arya was loved by the fans. Well now if the news is to be believed, Dheeraj has made up his mind to say goodbye to the show. Watch the video to know more.