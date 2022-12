Today's top entertainment news: Salman Khan Celebrates 57th Birthday to Tunisha Sharma Last Rite Ceremony. Watch entertainment videos.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrating his 57th birthday. Last night he hosted a grand birthday bash with Bollywood celebrities like, Kartik Aaryan, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, and other B-town stars attended the bash. Late actress Tunisha Sharma's last rite ceremony has been done. Many television celebrities attended the last rite and gave tribute to the soul.