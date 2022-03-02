Tollywood Star Prabhas snapped in Mumbai, Urfi Javed, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt spotted as well: Watch Out

videos

Ranveer Singh looks dapper in a white printed shirt paired with rugged jeans, snapped in the city. Tollywood star Prabhas snapped in Mumbai as well.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 2, 2022 3:33 PM IST

Watch Out: We know how much you all love to see your favorite celebrities, So Bollywoodlife once again came up with the segment where you can watch the spotting of of your favorite celebrities around the city. Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in a white saree, snapped at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's house. Tollywood star Prabhas was recently snapped in the city too. Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed once again grabbed headlines because of her unique fashion sense. She was snapped in a pink bizarre top paired with white pants. Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor snapped as well. Watch the full video to know more.

