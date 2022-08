Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is the first Cruise that passes the billion-dollar mark after releasing the movie. He became the highest-paid actor in the world in 2022. Let's watch the full list in this video.

World’s highest-paid actors in 2022: Fans are always eager to know about their favorite superstars. They also want to know how much the actor earns or who is the highest paid actor in the world. Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's latest movie, Top Gun: Maverick is the first Cruise movie that passes the billion-dollar mark. If we talk about Bollywood stars there is only one named Khiladi Kumar, who is working on a new project. He is all set to make his debut on OTT. He is charging a whopping amount for the series. In this video let's watch the list of the highest paid actors in the world in 2022.