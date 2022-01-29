videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shweta Tiwari in trouble, MP Home Minister directed Bhopal Police to investigate on her remark, Here are some major controversies of actress

Videos

Exclusive: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia answers Google's most asked questions, watch now

Videos

Bigg Boss 15: 'I always saw him on top', Rajiv Adatia on Umar Riaz's eviction, Shamita and Tejasswi Fight & more

Videos

These are the 5 most expensive Bollywood songs ever made, watch the full video to know the full list

Tom Hardy or Idris Elba, Who will be the next '007' after the Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig has done 5 movies as James Bond. Now, after No Time to Die, Daniel will not be seen in the role of James Bond. In such a situation, speculations are being made that which actor can replace Daniel Craig in next James Bond movie.

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 29, 2022 10:00 AM IST

Who will be the next '007': James Bond 007 has fans all over the globe. So far 25 films of this series have been released including 'No Time to Die'. This film was the last film as 007 where the leading actor was Daniel Craig. Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Robert Pattinson, Henry Cavill, Richard Madden, Cillian Murphy and Tom Hiddleston's are the fewer names which are being in the news for the past few weeks and it is being said that one of the actor could cast in James Bond movie. Watch this video to know which are the Actors that are in news to play "James Bond".

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all