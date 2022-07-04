Top Gun: Maverick - Tom Cruise starrer crushes the box office record of The Dark Knight; crosses USD 1 billion mark globally

Top Gun: Maverick Crushes the Box Office Record: Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick is smashing all the box office records. The movie has earned $1.006 billion worldwide. The Top Gun-Maverick has beat Christian Bale and Heath Ledger starred The Dark Knight is reportedly worth $1.005 billion. Watch the video.

Top Gun: Maverick Crushes the Box Office Record: Top Gun: Maverick is an American action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. The release of Top Gun 2 was delayed many times because of the pandemic and it looks like it was all worth the hype. This film has also defeated the box office record of Christian Bales' The Dark Knight'. Cruise's Top Gun has surpassed $1 billion in collections worldwide and is also his first billion-dollar movie too. It was a great decision by the filmmakers to release the Hollywood film in the theatres, as the film is doing tremendously well at the box office. The audience is showering all their love for this film. Watch this video to know the full matter.