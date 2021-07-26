2 Phone Teaser: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's song looks like an adorable story of 'mohalle wala pyaar'

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are back with their third music video titled 2 Phone and this time it has a beautiful desi touch. However, the music of the song reminds us of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Marjaneya song.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are back with their third music video. Yes and this time it is Neha Kakkar's song titled 2 Phone. The teaser of the song has released and fans cannot stop rooting for #JasLy. In the teaser, we see Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin portraying a beautiful 'mohalle wala pyaar' story. Both Aly and Jasmin's adorable expressions leave us excited for the whole song to release soon. However, the music of the song reminds us of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's Marjaneya song.