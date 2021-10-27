videos

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar web series teaser: Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal’s swansong looks like an exciting money heist

Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar stars Vicky Arora, Flora Saini, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. It releases on Amazon Prime on 3rd November 2021.

Russel D'Silva   |    October 27, 2021 2:26 PM IST

Amazon Prime has released the teaser of its upcoming crime web series, Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar, produced and directed by the late Raj Kaushal, Mandira Bedi's deceased husband. Written by Aman Khan, the show marks Raj Kaushal’s last directorial venture, and will release on the OTT platform on 3rd November 2021. It takes the audience through an exciting scam in the making, with the slick and smoother teaser raising expectations from the get go. We see Bhargav Sharma (Played by Vicky Arora) and his friends hatch a plan to open India’s first fake bank and get people to deposit money in it and flee with the moolah, leaving viewers with ample food for thought. Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar stars Vicky Arora, Flora Saini, Anuj Rampal, Swati Semwal, Mohan Agashe, Shishir Sharma, and Manish Chaudhari in pivotal roles. Watch the Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar teaser above...

