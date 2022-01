Ala Vaikunthaurramuloo Hindi teaser: Allu Arjun oozes swag and rules screen with classy action; to release on THIS date

*Teaser Out Now:

Get ready to witness the icon star Allu Arjun on the big screen with his highest grossing film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. Experience the grand entertainer on Wednesday, 26th January 2022.#AlaVaikunthapurramulooHindi pic.twitter.com/wwctDx0jfy — Prashant Pandey (@tweet2prashant) January 18, 2022

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo's Hindi teaser is out and the release date of the Hindi dubbed version of Allu Arjun, starrer is also out. The teaser oozes with Allu Arjun's swag. He is also making fans go crazy over his classy action sequences. We also see Tabu and Pooja Hegde in the teaser but the major focus is on Allu Arjun. The Hindi dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be releasing on 26th January in the cinemas near you. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is one of the biggest hits down in the South. It was said that a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is also in the works. Also Read - Pushpa fever grips Shikhar Dhawan as he mouths a famous dialogue; Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna react – watch