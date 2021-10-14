Rajinikanth starer Annaatthe's teaser is out and we can see him in his stylish biker avatar. The film is set to release on November 4.

Rajinikanth starer Annaatthe’s teaser is out now. In the teaser we see megastar Rajinikanth is a fierce biker mode. His swag and stylish actions will surely leave you excited for this film. Rajinikanth’s avatar in this film makes us believe that this is surely going to be a hit film. The film will release on November 4. It also stars Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Keerthy Suresh, Sathish, Khushbu, Meena, Soori, and Robo Shankar in key roles.