videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 new promo: Rajiv Adatia EXPOSES the real Ieshaan Sehgaal on Salman Khan’s show

Videos

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan calls Jay Bhanushali's principles for saving the amount from prize money ‘100% fake’ says 'Ye aapko le doobega' – watch video

Entertainment News

Satyameva Jayate 2 new release date: John Abraham all set to beat Salman Khan's Antim in the box office game?

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: 'Khudke ghar ke andar aise pesh aate ho?' Salman Khan SLAMS Afsana Khan for violence

Antim: The Final Truth Trailer - Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's fierce avatars and terrific action to put box office slumber to an end

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim: The Final Truth's trailer is out now and it is sure to leave fans excited for this blockbuster film.

Sanskruti Salunke   |    October 25, 2021 6:28 PM IST

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Antim: The Final Truth is the most awaited film of the year. The trailer of the film is out now and Salman Khan has left us all surprised with his Sikh cop avatar. Aayush Sharma's performance looks amazing and it seems this pair will create a record at the Box Office. It is the official remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. The film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all