Avatar The Way of Water trailer: James Cameron’s visual spectacle will give you goosebumps and major nostalgia

Avatar The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet in important roles.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    May 9, 2022 10:31 PM IST

The makers of James Cameron’s Avatar The Way of Water have just dropped its trailer. A sequel to the 2009 film, the trailer gives a glimpse of the visual spectacle. It’s sure to give you goosebumps. The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet in important roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on December 16, 2022.

