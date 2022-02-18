videos

Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Akshay Kumar is in roaring form in this mass entertainer loaded with gore and gags

Bachchhan Paandey Trailer: Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez's movie promises to be high on action, comedy and entertainment

Urmimala Banerjee   |    February 18, 2022 10:58 AM IST

Finally, the trailer of Bachchan Pandey is out. After a series of social and content-driven movies, Akshay Kumar is back with a mass entertainer. In the film, Akshay Kumar plays the role of a gangster. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is supposed to be an adaptation of the Tamil movie Jigarthanda. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez's movie has been shot largely in Rajasthan. They shot largely in Jaisalmer. Akshay Kumar looks in roaring form. In the movie, Kriti Sanon as Myra is out to make a biopic on the life of the dreaded gangster but her life is at stake when she messes it up. The trailer is completely driven by Akshay Kumar who aces the OTT role.

