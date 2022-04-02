Beast Trailer: Thalapathy Vijay starrer's action sequences are full of swag; Aniruddh's music score adds to the thrill

Beast trailer: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde starrer action thriller has action sequences full of swag. Anirudh Ravichander is back with a bang with Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay is back with Beast and HOW!!! The Tamil-language black comedy action thriller film is one of the most anticipated films starring Thalapathy Vijay. The Beast trailer was dropped a couple of minutes ago and boy, it's massy, classy and sassy! Thalapathy Vijay performs all the action sequences with such ease that you'll fall in love with him again. With Beast, Thalapathy Vijay takes the action a notch higher and has more swag in it. is composing the music and BG for Beast as well. And wait till you hear the BGM of Beast. Like Thalapathy of Master, this one is also going to leave you hooked! We also get a small glimpse of the female lead, . The action scenes and Thalapathy Vijay's swag adds will leave you wanting for more and the music just add to the thrills! Helmed by Nelson, Beast is releasing in cinema halls on 13th April 2022.