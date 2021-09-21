Bheemla Nayak teaser: Rana Daggubati-Pawan Kalyan's face-off will remind you of the one between Sholay's Gabbar Singh and Veeru

Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati's Bheemla Nayak also stars Nithya Menen, Aishwarya Rajesh and Samuthirakani in key roles.

After 's massy intro, the makers of Bheemla Nayak dropped the character promo of 's Daniel Shekhar, who is arrogant and egoistic. In the promo, we see Rana telling Pawan's wife, “I overheard a talk at the police station that your husband is called Gabbar Singh. Do you know who am I? . Hero.” Well, the cult reference of and the epic face-off between the two stars has just raised our expectations to another level. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film also features , and in key roles. It is the remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured and Prithviraj in pivotal roles.