Bhuj teaser: ‘Mere marne ka maatam mat karna, maine khud yeh shahadat chuni hai,’ Ajay Devgn looks promising as IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik

Ajay Devgn's performance looks great. Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the war film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash, and Ihana Dhillon.

The makers of Bhuj have just dropped its teaser. The teaser shows some glimpses of what to expect from this war film. We can see as IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik battling it out. “Mere marne ka maatam mat karna, maine khud yeh shahadat chuni hai,” he says. Have a look at the teaser.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film also stars , , Ammy Virk, , , , and Ihana Dhillon.