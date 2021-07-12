videos

Bhuj: The Pride Of India trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha starrer gives you goosebumps with its action-packed patriotic moments

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon in pivotal roles.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 12, 2021 12:07 PM IST


Well, there are some films, which can be only enjoyed in theatres because of its lavish scale and Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha's Bhuj: The Pride Of India is definitely one of that. But due to the pandemic crisis of COVID-19, the makers have decided to opt for a digital release. Talking about the trailer, which has just dropped, it has several moments, which gives you goosebumps and brings out the patriotism right from your heart. Well, we don't to give away minute details of the promo as we feel the editing of the trailer is crisp and sharp. Also starring Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon, the film will premiere on Disney + Hotstar on August 13.

