Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with another powerful patriotic act; Vaani Kapoor has a blink and miss appearance - watch

The trailer of 's much-awaited movie Bell Bottom is out now. As expected, the actor is back with another powerful performance. It is said to be based on true events. The story is of a man who goes by the code name Bell Bottom. He helps India to conduct a covert operation and save 210 hostages stranded in a hijacked plane. The trailer is pretty powerful as Akshay Kumar puts up a very confident performance. though has a very blink and miss appearance. The best part about the trailer is its background score. Watch the trailer above.