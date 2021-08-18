videos

Bhoot Police trailer out: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam's horror comedy is funny AF – watch

The trailer of Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam is sure to tickle your funny bones.

Nikita Thakkar   |    August 18, 2021 11:50 AM IST

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam's upcoming film Bhoot Police is out now. It is a horror comedy that will leave you laughing hard. We ain't very sure about the horror, but the comedy is bang on. Saif Ali Khan and his accent, Arjun Kapoor's righteousness, Jacqueline Fernandez's hotness and Yami Gautam's acting chops seem to be the highlights. Watch the trailer above.

