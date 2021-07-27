Forensic FIRST LOOK Video: Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Bollywood remake of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam hit sets the right tone from the outset

The first-look video of Forensic is out and has piqued our curiosity, with just the right vibe, enthused by the ideal background score, setting an apt tone for the Hindi adaptation from the outset. The suspense thriller will also mark the reunion of Vikrant Massey and director Vishal Furia, who have previously worked together on the much-appreciated web series, Criminal Justice.

It’s an explosion of talent when two talented actors come together on screen, and it seems like the audience is in store for one such thrill-ride with and ’s first ever outing together, Forensic, the official Bollywood remake of Malayalam star Tovino Thomas' hit movie by the same name. The first-look video of the suspense thriller is out and has piqued our curiosity, with just the right vibe, enthused by the ideal background score, setting an apt tone for the Hindi adaptation from the outset. Forensic will also mark the reunion of Vikrant Massey and Director Vishal Furia, who have previously worked together on the much-appreciated web series, Criminal Justice. Directed by Vishal Furia, Forensic, which is all set to go on floors soon is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Mini Films, and is co-produced by Hunar Mukut. Watch the Forensic first look above...