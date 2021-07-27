videos

Forensic FIRST LOOK Video: Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Bollywood remake of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam hit sets the right tone from the outset

The first-look video of Forensic is out and has piqued our curiosity, with just the right vibe, enthused by the ideal background score, setting an apt tone for the Hindi adaptation from the outset. The suspense thriller will also mark the reunion of Vikrant Massey and director Vishal Furia, who have previously worked together on the much-appreciated web series, Criminal Justice.

Russel D'Silva   |    July 27, 2021 3:07 PM IST

Directed by Vishal Furia, Forensic, which is all set to go on floors soon is produced by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla under their banner of Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Mini Films, and is co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

