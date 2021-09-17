Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's Breakpoint promises to tell an honest story of how two kids became world champions and exposes their vulnerabilities that caused them to part ways.

Those of you who have followed the Indian Tennis scene, would surely remember Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi's journey. They were the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in the year 1999. Their inspiring journey and unfortunate break-up grabbed many headlines. Now, it’s time to relive their journey through Breakpoint. The trailer is out and it seems it has all the ingredients for a riveting and insightful watch. We can see them taking us through the emotions that they went through and what went wrong. We also have Sania Mirza revealing what they meant to her in her growing-up years. Breakpoint promises to tell an honest story of how two kids became world champions and exposes their vulnerabilities that caused them to part ways. Have a look:

Created by husband and wife director duo and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the docudrama is all set to premiere on October 1 on ZEE5 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.