videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap was admitted in ICU after LETHAL intake of health juice; WARNS against new fad – watch video

Entertainment News

Ayushmann Khurrana roots for brother Aparshkati's Helmet in the cutest and fun way possible – Watch

Videos

Watch Out: Akshay Kumar And Vaani Kapoor Snapped Together, Nora Fatehi Looks Adorable in Suit, Ajay Devgan And More

Trailers

Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with another powerful patriotic act; Lara Dutta is unrecognisable - watch

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's 'mind bending' love story of a cross functional athlete and a transgender will make you laugh and think at the same time

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Rock On, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath fame, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is bankrolled by T-Series and The Guy In The Sky Pictures. It is set to hit the screens on December 10.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    November 8, 2021 3:18 PM IST

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is here and once again the Vicky Donor star has impressed us by choosing an out-of-the-box story, which will make you laugh and think at the same time. Talking about the promo, the 'mind bending' love story between a cross functional athlete and a transgender, promises to tickle you but also makes stun for a moment. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Rock On, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath fame, the film is bankrolled by T-Series and The Guy In The Sky Pictures. It is set to hit the screens on December 10. So, have you liked the trailer of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all