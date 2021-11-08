Directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Rock On, Kai Po Che and Kedarnath fame, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is bankrolled by T-Series and The Guy In The Sky Pictures. It is set to hit the screens on December 10.

The trailer of and 's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is here and once again the Vicky Donor star has impressed us by choosing an out-of-the-box story, which will make you laugh and think at the same time. Talking about the promo, the 'mind bending' love story between a cross functional athlete and a transgender, promises to tickle you but also makes stun for a moment. Directed by of , and fame, the film is bankrolled by T-Series and The Guy In The Sky Pictures. It is set to hit the screens on December 10.