Lapachhapi, which has released back in 2016, was hailed as Marathi cinema's best horror movie and still is by many and rightly so. Now, Nushrratt Bharuccha is gearing up for the release of its Bollywood remake, Chhorii. So, will it add up? Well, at least going by the teaser, Chhorii looks to be a faithfully scary remake of the superhit Marathi movie. Directed by Vishal Furia, who had also helmed the original, and produced by , Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorri stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the film's lead, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj. Watch the Chhorri teaser above...