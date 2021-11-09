videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Forensic FIRST LOOK Video: Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte's Bollywood remake of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam hit sets the right tone from the outset

Entertainment News

Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar shares a hilarious video of his car ride with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha

Songs

Patli Kamariya song: Tanishk Bagchi's new track ft. Mouni Roy is strictly for desi rap and hip-hop lovers

Trailers

Saina trailer: The Saina Nehwal biopic looks interesting, but the verdict is still out on Parineeti Chopra's performance

Chhorii teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror movie looks like a faithfully scary remake of superhit Marathi film Lapachhapi

Directed by Vishal Furia, who had also helmed the Marathi original, Chhorri stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the film's lead, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj

Russel D'Silva   |    November 9, 2021 2:12 PM IST

Lapachhapi, which has released back in 2016, was hailed as Marathi cinema's best horror movie and still is by many and rightly so. Now, Nushrratt Bharuccha is gearing up for the release of its Bollywood remake, Chhorii. So, will it add up? Well, at least going by the teaser, Chhorii looks to be a faithfully scary remake of the superhit Marathi movie. Directed by Vishal Furia, who had also helmed the original, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis and Shikhaa Sharma, Chhorri stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the film's lead, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal and Yaanea Bharadwaj. Watch the Chhorri teaser above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all