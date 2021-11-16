Directed by Vishal Furia, the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer seems to have the right amount of gore and scary moments. Don't blame us if you can't sleep tonight after watching its trailer.

The makers of Chhorii have just dropped its trailer. A pregnant Sakshi (Nushrratt Bharuccha) has to protect her unborn child from an evil spirt. It is a Hindi remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. From the trailer it looks like a gripping watch with the right amount of gore and scary moments. Have a look and let us know your thoughts at @bollywood_life.