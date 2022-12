View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@ranveersingh)

After Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is back to entertain his fans. His film Cirkus directed by is going to close the year 2022 and going by trailer, it looks like Ranveer Singh will end his year 2022 with a bang. The trailer of the much-awaited upcoming new film Cirkus is out now and it is filled with heavy dose of entertainment. Ranveer Singh is in a dual role and has the company of , , , , and many others. Comedy, drama and action - Cirkus seems to have all the elements of a perfect Bollywood masala film, like Rohit Shetty's kind of cinema is known for. The film was ready a long time ago but the makers were waiting for the right time to release the film. Well, Christmas it is! Watch the trailer above and do not miss the surprise. Also Read - Cirkus, An Action Hero, Avatar: The Way of Water and more upcoming new movies releasing in theatres in December 2022