Dhaakad Trailer: Kangana Ranaut-Arjun Rampal's intense action flick boasts of BLOCKBUSTER action

Dhaakad trailer: Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta starrer action thriller is high on action and drama. Agent Agni has a backstory that'll intrigue you, apart from the kicka** action sequences. Intrigue, suspense and thrill rides high in Dhaakad trailer.

starrer Dhaakad trailer is out now and BOY, what a FIRECRACKER it is. Kangana Ranaut is returning to the silver screens after a while. She was last seen in Thalaivii in which she played the role of late former actress and TN chief, . And now, it's time for some kickass action and high-octane stunts as Kangana Ranaut steps into the role of Agent Agni for Dhaakad. Dhaakad also stars and . Arjun plays Rudraveer in the movie. Dhaakad trailer begins with agent Agni getting an intel on Asia's biggest human trafficking racket. It is run by none other than Arjun Rampal aka Rudraveer. Divya Dutta is also a rogue brothel owner and her glimpses leave you wanting for more.

Agent Agni's backstory is one of the reasons that hook you up apart from the kickass action sequences. Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal's performances in the trailer itself are whistle worthy and will increase your excitement for the film. Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh Ghai and is bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Dhaakad is all set to release on 20th May 2022. It will release alongside and starrer 2.